3 booked with murder after alleged botched robbery near Ponchatoula leaves man dead

From left, Breona Johnson, 18, and Devante Collins, 24, who along with a 15-year-old girl from...
From left, Breona Johnson, 18, and Devante Collins, 24, who along with a 15-year-old girl from New Orleans are accused of killing 21-year-old Joshua Taylor during what authorities described as a botched robbery.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Three suspects have been arrested on murder allegations after a man died following what authorities described as a botched robbery Sunday (July 3) near Ponchatoula.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Joshua Taylor, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a residence just outside the city limits, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis’ office said. Taylor was able to call 911 around 3 a.m. and provide enough information to identify his alleged killers before he died at North Oaks Medical Center, authorities said.

The TPSO said its investigation revealed “that a robbery gone wrong led to the shooting and subsequent homicide of Taylor.”

Three suspects were arrested later Sunday, each booked with second-degree murder and aggravated battery by poisoning. They are:

  • Devante Collins of Slidell, 24
  • Breona Johnson of Roseland, 18
  • A 15-year-old juvenile girl, described as “a runaway from New Orleans,” whose name was not disclosed despite the murder allegation.

Johnson alone was booked with an additional count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

