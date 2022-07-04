BBB Accredited Business
Attempted carjacking of New Orleans RTA bus results in man's arrest

Terrence Johnson, 21, was booked with attempted carjacking and attempted vehicle theft after...
Terrence Johnson, 21, was booked with attempted carjacking and attempted vehicle theft after allegedly trying to carjack a New Orleans RTA bus on Sunday (July 3).(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unarmed man was arrested after attempting to carjack an RTA bus Sunday morning (July 3), New Orleans police said.

Terrence Johnson, 21, was booked with attempted carjacking and attempted theft of a motor vehicle shortly after he tried and failed to commandeer a bus in the 7700 block of Grant Street, in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, the NOPD said.

According to police, Johnson approached the bus as its 48-year-old woman driver was loading a passenger “and attempted to steal the bus.” Johnson had no weapon to display, and police said the driver refused to surrender the bus. Johnson then fled on foot toward Wilson Avenue before being found and arrested.

Johnson was expected to make his first court appearance Monday to have bond set by a magistrate commissioner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

