LSU lands commitment from Joshua Mickens out of Indiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU continues to go out of state to grab commitments for the class of 2023. The latest commit comes out of Indiana, defensive edge rusher Joshua Mickens.

According to On3, Mickens is a 4-star, and the No. 1 recruit from the state of Indiana.

Mickens is 6′3″, 220 pounds. He also excels on the basketball court, and throws the discus and shot put for Lawrence Central in Indianapolis.

Last season, Mickens totaled 70 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

LSU now has eight commits for the class of ‘23. On3 consensus ranks the group No. 9 overall.

Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2023 class:

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

