BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU pulls in four commitments in four days

Reed is a 4-star defensive lineman. (Source: Hayes Fawcett)
Reed is a 4-star defensive lineman. (Source: Hayes Fawcett)(Hayes Fawcett)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU continues to set off fireworks in recruiting with a commitment from defensive lineman Darron Reed.

Since Friday, LSU has pulled in four commits in four days. Overall, the Tigers have 10 commits in the 2023 class.

Reed is the third defensive lineman to commit on the July 4th holiday weekend. Reed measures 6′3.5″, weighing in at 280 pounds.

Reed plays for Carver High School in Columbus, GA.

“I liked the hospitality. I felt at home when I was down there,” Reed told The Bengal Tiger. “Coaches showed me a great time and I had a great time all over. They showed me the mechanical engineering program, we talked ball and chopped it. I liked how (engineering) was hands on. They got a race car team that they build one and then race so it’s a lot of hands on stuff.

On3 has Reed ranked as the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect, No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 2 prospect in Georgia.

Here’s a full list of the Tiger commits in 2023:

Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly offered Stamps recently at an elite camp on the Baton Rouge campus....
Rummel Raider Ashton Stamps commits to LSU
Last season, Mickens totaled 70 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and five forced...
LSU lands commitment from Joshua Mickens out of Indiana
Howard is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Minnesota. (Source: Hayes Fawcett)
LSU Football goes into Minnesota for latest 2023 commitment
The Athletic’s draft expert, Dane Brugler, slotted Boutte to be drafted No. 14 overall in the...
FFF: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte primed for big 2022 season