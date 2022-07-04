One person dead, another injured in serious utility vehicle accident in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - One person is dead and another was severely injured in a side-by-side vehicle accident in Grand Isle Saturday afternoon, according to Grand Isle Police Chief Scooter Resweber.

Around 12:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon, deputies were called out to a scene that involved 3 occupants in a side-by-side vehicle. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

There was one fatality, and another person was seriously injured. The Grand Isle Police Department is investigating the accident with assistance from a team sent by the Louisiana State Police.

This story is still developing.

