Roseland man accused of pouring acid on victim’s face arrested

ROSELAND, La. (WVUE) - A Roseland man accused of burning a victim’s face by pouring acid on them weeks ago has been arrested and additionally booked with rape and attempted murder, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

James Ballard, Jr., 35, was arrested early Sunday morning at his residence as deputies arrived with a warrant for his arrest related to the June 22 incident. Ballard surrendered after deputies entered the residence with assistance from K9 units.

James Ballard, Jr., 35, faces additional charges related to attempted murder and rape for an incident that occurred on June 22 (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Chief Jimmy Travis said that the victim, who he said was a girlfriend of Ballard’s, suffered major bodily harm from the attack, resulting in bruising and a punctured lung.

After the incident, the sheriff’s office opened an arrest warrant for Ballard. As Ballard already recommended for several domestic violence charges, the new recommended charges for Ballard following an investigation are:

Attempted second-degree murder - 1 count

Attempted second-degree rape - 1 count

False imprisonment - 1 count

Aggravated second-degree battery - 1 count

Protective order violation - 3 counts

Failure to appear in court on previous charges - 4 counts

