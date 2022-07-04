BBB Accredited Business
Rummel Raider Ashton Stamps commits to LSU

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rummel Raider cornerback Ashton Stamps committed to LSU on the Fourth of July.

Stamps is a two-year starter for the Raiders. His primary position is cornerback for Rummel.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly offered Stamps recently at an elite camp on the Baton Rouge campus.

Stamps is a 3-star recruit according to On3. LSU’s 2023 class is No. 10 in the consensus On3 rankings. Stamps measures 6′0″, 170 pounds.

Here’s a full list of the 2023 commitments for LSU:

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

