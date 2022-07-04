Storms pick up Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A disturbance will help increase showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Localized flooding mainly street flooding will be possible. High pressure gets stronger over the area by Thursday and into the start of the weekend. That means rain chances will drop quite a bit and temperatures will reach the middle 90s with the heat index around 105 degrees in the afternoon.

A cold front will get close on Sunday and likely set off widespread showers and storms by the afternoon. The storminess could stick around into the start of next week.

No development is expected in the tropics for the next 5 days.

