‘Uncle Sam Jam’ brings much needed economic boost to Jefferson Parish

Uncle Sam Jam is a free festival featuring live music and a fireworks show to close out the night.
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
METAIRIE, LA. (WVUE) - As many gather for the Fourth of July holiday, in Jefferson Parish, people celebrate the return of Uncle Sam Jam-- a free festival in Metairie.

“There are a lot of people coming out. A lot of families coming out. It’s really a great time to celebrate the Independence of our nation,” said Violet Peters, President and CEO of the Jefferson Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.

This year, organizers of the event hope it will help the community bounce back from pandemic hardships.

In 2021, Uncle Sam Jam was able to return to Lafreniere Park, but with COVID cases still surging, Peters called it a very interesting year for the festival.

“It means so much to our community for our events to come back,” she said. “But it also means something for our businesses to be able to host visitors again.”

Peters said the impact that all the events have on Jefferson Parish communities are vital to the economy, including building back the job force.

“We’re expecting several thousand [people], so we hope that as we get closer to the fireworks display we know it will build,” she said.

All of those visitors, she said, will spend money at the festival and throughout the community.

In its 26th year, Peters said it was an exciting time for Uncle Sam Jam’s return.

“These are the things that really support that as we are getting farther away from COVID, we’re building those jobs back.”

