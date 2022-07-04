Zack: 4th of July heat, humidity and pop up storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more 4th of July than this forecast as we’ll see a mixture of heat, humidity and of course Mother Nature’s own fireworks in the form of storms.

A 40% rain coverage will play out through your 4th of July holiday as we see a typical inland advancement of the sea breeze. Along the sea breeze will be some downpours that may force you inside for a period of time but any rain today shouldn’t linger too long. Highs will climb into the low 90s before the storms and extra cloud cover start to influence our temperatures.

By this evening if you have plans to go see a fireworks show, most of the rain will be over with. It will still be quite warm and muggy as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s.

Rain chances will be with us the rest of this week but maybe not as pronounced come week’s end. I see an increase in moisture on Tuesday and Wednesday so an increase in storm coverage is expected then but more heat, less storms could play out from Thursday onward into next weekend.

All is quiet in the tropics on our side of Mexico but Hurricane Bonnie has formed in the Pacific Basin. Again no threat for us but interesting to note considering it did make the crossover.

