Zack: Fourth of July heat, humidity and pop-up storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more Fourth of July than this forecast, as we’ll see a mixture of heat, humidity and Mother Nature’s own fireworks in the form of storms.

A 40 percent rain coverage will play out through Monday’s holiday, as we see a typical inland advancement of the sea breeze. Along the sea breeze will be some downpours that might force you inside for a time, but any rain today shouldn’t linger long. Highs will climb into the low 90s before the storms and extra cloud cover start to influence our temperatures.

If you have plans to see a fireworks show tonight, know that most of the rain will be done. It will still be quite warm and muggy, as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s.

Rain chances will be with us the rest of this week, but maybe not as pronounced come week’s end. I see an increase in moisture Tuesday and Wednesday, so an increase in storm coverage is expected then. But more heat and fewer storms could play out from Thursday into next weekend.

All is quiet in the tropics on our side of Mexico, but Hurricane Bonnie has formed in the Pacific Basin. Again, no threat for us, but interesting to note considering it made the crossover from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

