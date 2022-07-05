Body of missing Kenner woman found in canal

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The body of a missing woman in Kenner was found Tuesday evening, according to Kenner police.

The body was found floating in the 1000 block of Canal 12 in the Kenner subdivision of Lincoln Manor around 4 p.m.

The body was identified as 83-year-old Ida Clouden who was reported missing by her son Tuesday morning. According to police, Clouden was a long-time resident of the Lincoln Manor subdivision and was known to wander off from her residence.

She had been reported missing by her son on several prior occasions. Police are investigating how she ended up in the canal. They suspect no foul play.

There are no further details at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.