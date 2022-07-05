BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Body of missing Kenner woman found in canal

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The body of a missing woman in Kenner was found Tuesday evening, according to Kenner police.

The body was found floating in the 1000 block of Canal 12 in the Kenner subdivision of Lincoln Manor around 4 p.m.

The body was identified as 83-year-old Ida Clouden who was reported missing by her son Tuesday morning. According to police, Clouden was a long-time resident of the Lincoln Manor subdivision and was known to wander off from her residence.

She had been reported missing by her son on several prior occasions. Police are investigating how she ended up in the canal. They suspect no foul play.

There are no further details at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Madison Bradley
Northshore family mourns the loss of 17-year-old girl killed in Fourth of July boating accident
More heat and fewer storms for the end of the week
Not as stormy Wednesday
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit