BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers

Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — A Fourth of July wildfire that authorities say may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue temporarily trapped holiday revelers as it chewed through a mountainous California region that’s a top tourism destination, officials said.

The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out Monday afternoon and tripled in size overnight to more than 4.7 square miles (12.2 square kilometers) acres by Tuesday morning.

The fire started at a recreation area that was packed with people, forcing 85 to 100 celebrating the holiday at a river to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility, said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman. All were later safely evacuated, he said.

Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings combined affected about 500 people in Amador County and 300 to 400 people in Calaveras County, Redman said.

Redman said the cause of the fire was not known, but that it started in the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. He said that could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a potential cause.

One firefighter from the local fire protection district suffered burn injuries, Redman said.

Vox Beach is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) east of Sacramento in the heart of the Sierra Nevada region that is steeped with the history of the mid-1800s Gold Rush.

Several other small fires were burning in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

Latest News

Crews work to recover the body of Madison Bradley, 17, who officials said died in a Fourth of...
Slidell teen killed in July 4th boating accident on Blind River, vessel’s driver arrested
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Highland Park mass shooting news conference
Crews search Blind River for a missing boater on July 4, 2022.
Teen girl killed by boat propeller after going overboard; driver charged
A Vietnam war veteran receiving the Medal of Honor tells his story.
Medal of Honor recipient tells his story