The Fourth of July was filled with recruiting fireworks for LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers had a Fourth of July to remember on the recruiting trail. Three recruits committed to LSU on July 4th.

Defensive lineman Dashawn Womack out of Baltimore, MD. and Darron Reed from Columbus, GA., and Rummel Raider cornerback Ashton Stamps.

Womack is a four-star edge rusher according to On3. He’s 6′4″, weighing in at 245 pounds.

He picked LSU over Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss and Oregon.

In the four day July 4th holiday, the Tigers pulled in four defensive lineman: Womack, Reed, Jaxon Howard from Minnesota, and Joshua Mickens out of Indiana.

The Tigers 2023 class possesses 11 commits now. On3 ranks the group No. 9 in the country.

Here’s a full list:

Dashawn Womack, DL, 4-star, Baltimore, MD.

Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.