Hannah: Rain and storms today could be concern for flooding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dreary day is in store for Tuesday, along with flooding concerns.

Through the afternoon and early evening, showers and storms moving onshore could be heavy at times. Most areas will see some sort of rainfall today. Rain clears out for the most part by the late evening.

Due to the rainfall, high temperatures will stay below 90 degrees in the high 80s Tuesday.

The rest of the week will dry out into the start of the weekend. Rain chances diminish apart from afternoon summer showers. By Sunday, a cold front drops south and increases our rain chances once again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.