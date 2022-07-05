BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Rain and storms today could be concern for flooding

Rain chances linger through the early evening
Rain chances diminish through the week
Rain chances diminish through the week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dreary day is in store for Tuesday, along with flooding concerns.

Through the afternoon and early evening, showers and storms moving onshore could be heavy at times. Most areas will see some sort of rainfall today. Rain clears out for the most part by the late evening.

Due to the rainfall, high temperatures will stay below 90 degrees in the high 80s Tuesday.

The rest of the week will dry out into the start of the weekend. Rain chances diminish apart from afternoon summer showers. By Sunday, a cold front drops south and increases our rain chances once again.

