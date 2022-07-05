Janitor accused of inappropriately touching teen girl at high school

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a high school custodian is accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Deputies said Levan Harris, 40, of Hammond, is charged with sexual battery.

According to TPSO, deputies were notified on June 30 that the incident happened while the girl was attending summer school.

CLICK HERE for full details released by TPSO.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.