BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Janitor accused of inappropriately touching teen girl at high school

Levan Harris
Levan Harris(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a high school custodian is accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Deputies said Levan Harris, 40, of Hammond, is charged with sexual battery.

According to TPSO, deputies were notified on June 30 that the incident happened while the girl was attending summer school.

CLICK HERE for full details released by TPSO.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

Latest News

Destiny Goodman, 22, is being sought by New Orleans police as a 'person of interest' who could...
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in fatal Easter hit-and-run crash in Seventh Ward
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed by boat propeller after going overboard; driver charged
Crews work to recover the body of Madison Bradley, 17, who officials said died in a Fourth of...
Slidell teen killed in July 4th boating accident on Blind River, vessel’s driver arrested
Slidell police are asking the public's help to identify this man, suspected of holding up at...
Slidell police seek help identifying ‘serial armed robber’ of city gas stations