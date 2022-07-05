LSU sends offer to son of former New Orleans NBA favorite

COMPTON, Ca. (WVUE) - There’s a possibility that the son of a former New Orleans NBA great may become an LSU Tiger.

LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon has given an offer to four-star recruit Andrej Stojakovic, according to a social media post from AAU team Compton Magic out of California.

Andrej, the small forward who plays for the Compton AAU team and Jesuit High in California, is the son of former New Orleans, then known as Hornets, great Peja Stojakovic.

LSU is the latest offer for Andrej who has been getting a lot of attention in hoops circuits for having a game that looks like a carbon copy of his old man’s.

In Andrej’s highlight reels, old-school New Orleans basketball fans will notice a familiar-looking slingshot outside stroke and patented fall-away jumper. There’s no denying who Andrej’s dad is.

Serbian basketball player Peja Stojakovic played in New Orleans during the Chris Paul years from 2006-10. He was a high-volume scorer and assassin from 3-point range. In his career, he averaged 17 ppg and shot 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.

According to Andrej’s 247 Sports recruiting profile, he also has offers from Stanford, UCLA, Connecticut, Indiana, and Kansas.

When Will Wade exited the LSU program, most of their top talent left also. New coach McMahon has been working overtime on the recruitment trail. 4-star transfer K.J. Williams from Murray State made the immediate transfer and LSU has three 4-star recruits who have signed NILs and one 3-star recruit who has signed as well.

