BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in fatal Easter hit-and-run crash in Seventh Ward

Destiny Goodman, 22, is being sought by New Orleans police as a 'person of interest' who could...
Destiny Goodman, 22, is being sought by New Orleans police as a 'person of interest' who could have information about a fatal hit-and-run in the Seventh Ward on Easter Sunday, April 17.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (July 5) asked for the public’s help to locate a “person of interest” linked to their investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the Seventh Ward on the night of Easter Sunday.

The NOPD asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Destiny Goodman to contact their Traffic Fatalities Unit at (504) 658-6207 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The victim -- 58-year-old Joseph Clark -- was killed and four other adults injured April 17 at 7:09 p.m., when a Chevrolet Suburban speeding the wrong direction down Pauger Street crossed North Miro Street and struck a woman driving a Honda Accord. The force of the impact caused the Suburban to flip over, and the tumbling vehicle struck Clark and three other adults on the sidewalk and three other unoccupied vehicles.

Related coverage

Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, at least 4 injured in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

The NOPD said the “driver and occupants of the Suburban reportedly fled the scene on foot following the crash.”

Nearly three months later, NOPD Detective Richard Chambers identified a person believed to have information on the crash critical to the investigation. The person of interest was identified as Goodman, a 22-year-old woman with a criminal record in Orleans Parish that includes robbery and battery convictions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

Latest News

Levan Harris
Janitor accused of inappropriately touching teen girl at high school
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed by boat propeller after going overboard; driver charged
Crews work to recover the body of Madison Bradley, 17, who officials said died in a Fourth of...
Slidell teen killed in July 4th boating accident on Blind River, vessel’s driver arrested
Slidell police are asking the public's help to identify this man, suspected of holding up at...
Slidell police seek help identifying ‘serial armed robber’ of city gas stations