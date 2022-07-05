NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in fatal Easter hit-and-run crash in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (July 5) asked for the public’s help to locate a “person of interest” linked to their investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the Seventh Ward on the night of Easter Sunday.

The NOPD asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Destiny Goodman to contact their Traffic Fatalities Unit at (504) 658-6207 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The victim -- 58-year-old Joseph Clark -- was killed and four other adults injured April 17 at 7:09 p.m., when a Chevrolet Suburban speeding the wrong direction down Pauger Street crossed North Miro Street and struck a woman driving a Honda Accord. The force of the impact caused the Suburban to flip over, and the tumbling vehicle struck Clark and three other adults on the sidewalk and three other unoccupied vehicles.

The NOPD said the “driver and occupants of the Suburban reportedly fled the scene on foot following the crash.”

Nearly three months later, NOPD Detective Richard Chambers identified a person believed to have information on the crash critical to the investigation. The person of interest was identified as Goodman, a 22-year-old woman with a criminal record in Orleans Parish that includes robbery and battery convictions.

