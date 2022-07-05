BBB Accredited Business
Slidell police seek help identifying ‘serial armed robber’ of city gas stations

Slidell police are asking the public's help to identify this man, suspected of holding up at...
Slidell police are asking the public's help to identify this man, suspected of holding up at least three local gas stations at gunpoint in the past couple of weeks.(Slidell Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Police in Slidell are asking the public’s help identifying a man described as a “serial armed robber” of at least three gas stations in the city in recent weeks.

“He’s getting more bold and brazen, so we need to get this guy off our streets immediately,” the Slidell Police Department said in a social media post. “Someone out there knows who he is. Do the right thing and help us get him off our streets before he seriously hurts someone.”

The suspect was described as a middle-aged man who possibly has neck and face tattoos, and who has used a white Audi SUV as his getaway vehicle.

The post said that in the “past couple of weeks,” the man is suspected of armed robberies at the Moody’s Time Saver at 2100 East Gause Boulevard, the Circle K at 350 Voters Road, and a Racetrac station at 1717 Fremaux Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Slidell police (email PIO@slidellpd.com) or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

