Slidell teen killed in July 4th boating accident on Blind River, vessel’s driver arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WVUE) - A 17-year-old Slidell girl was killed Monday in a Fourth of July boating accident on the Blind River, state authorities said.

The body of Madison Bradley was pulled from the river around 8 p.m., about 2 1/2 hours after she was thrown into the water along with a male passenger. The pontoon boat on which they were riding struck the wake of a passing vessel, tossing them overboard at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Bradley was struck by the boat’s propeller, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The male passenger suffered minor injuries but was able to resurface and be rescued, officials said.

Enforcement agents determined that the pontoon boat’s operator -- 33-year-old David Crowe of Denham Springs -- was driving the boat while impaired. Crowe was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on allegations of vehicular homicide, operating or driving a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vessel.

If charged and convicted of vehicular homicide, Crowe faces a state prison sentence of 5 to 30 years.

The LDWF said it will be the lead investigating agency, and that the sheriff’s offices of Livingston and Ascension parishes assisted in the search for Bradley’s body. The girl’s remains were taken to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

