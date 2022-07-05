BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Some kids are hypersensitive to the noise, light that fireworks generate

Here are some tips that could help them cope
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The sporadic, loud noises associated with fireworks can make related holidays especially stressful for people with sensory sensitivities and their families.

Instead of being enjoyable, fireworks can be really scary for them.

“You could get a meltdown, screaming, running,” said Latonzia Montgomery, owner/director of Excel Autism Behavioral Education Center.

She has three children with autism. Montgomery said her son Daniel dislikes fireworks the most.

“Just hearing a lot of popping noises going off, it’s like ‘come find me, keep me safe!’”

Daniel was a runner. You didn’t want anything to startle him because then you have a chase on your hands.

Behavior analyst Traynee Rash said that kind of reaction is not uncommon for people with sensory sensitivities.

So there are some things to keep in mind.

If you’re a parent, you can try to prepare your child by reminding them that fireworks will be going off.

Also, give your child a choice and make the necessary modifications, like watching fireworks from the car or giving them noise-cancelling headphones.

You should also be alert at all times.

“Some of our kids are hypersensitive to the noise. Some of our kids are hyperfocused on the light,” said Rash, of Allied Health Professions at LSU Health Shreveport. “So they might run toward the light. You want to make sure that they might not bolt and that you’re ready for that in case they bolt. Some kids may bolt away fromt the noise. Some kids may bolt toward the light.

“I would say choice and letting them know what’s happening is huge,” Rash continued. “You can use all other things like noise-cancelling headphones, white noise machines, their favorite television shows, all of those things to drown out some of that noise.”

Montgomery said she has own technique, as well.

“What we’ve done is practice a little before. Stay in the house, pop a few things and see how he reacts to that.”

Ultimately, Montgomery believes, they just want to be protected. And as a mom, she said, she does her best to ensure her kids know that they are.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’

Latest News

James Ballard, Jr., 35, was arrested early Sunday morning at his residence as deputies arrived...
Roseland man accused of pouring acid on victim’s face arrested
Essence Festival attendees begin leaving New Orleans after the multi-day event.
After days of concerts & seminars, Essence Fest-goers begin heading home
Terrence Johnson, 21, was booked with attempted carjacking and attempted vehicle theft after...
Attempted carjacking of New Orleans RTA bus results in man’s arrest
From left, Breona Johnson, 18, and Devante Collins, 24, who along with a 15-year-old girl from...
3 booked with murder after alleged botched robbery near Ponchatoula leaves man dead