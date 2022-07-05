BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Heavy, summer storms possible today

Street flooding is possible in spots
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slowly but surely we’re cutting into the rainfall deficit we had going this year as the daily storms continue to rule the forecast.

More storms are on the way as you get set to start your shortened work week. In fact, today may bring the highest storm coverage of the entire work week. I’ve bumped rain coverage for Tuesday up to 70% with those storms being slow movers. That means be on the lookout for street flooding in spots today as a quick downpour could drop 2-3 inches of rain in a short amount of time. Once the storms start popping by late morning into the afternoon, temperatures will trend down into the middle 80s.

As the week goes on, fewer storms seem to be on the way. Rain chances drop into the 20-30% range by Thursday and Friday with this “drier” pattern possibly lingering into next weekend. Highs will respond back to the middle 90s due to less storm activity and more sunshine across the area.

In the tropics all is quiet on the Atlantic side but category 2 Hurricane Bonnie is churning in the Pacific on the other side of Mexico.

