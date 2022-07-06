BBB Accredited Business
La. Supreme Court issues ruling on request to temporarily block abortions

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied a request to temporarily block abortions in the state.

Attorney General Jeff Landry filed the request asking for the court to block the enforcement of a temporary restraining order that stalls the state’s ‘trigger’ ban on abortions, which came into play after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Louisiana Supreme Court is delaying the inevitable. Our Legislature fulfilled their constitutional duties, and now the judiciary must. It is disappointing that time is not immediate,” Landry said in a tweet.

The decision means abortions are still accessible in Louisiana until court matters are settled.

