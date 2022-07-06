VIDEO: Two men arrested after firing guns in the air as a Fourth of July celebration

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two men were arrested Tues. July 5, after firing guns in the air as part of a Fourth of July celebration.

Slidell responded to a call Tuesday afternoon of two men walking down the 800 block of N. Pine Street aimlessly firing guns into the air.

Responding officers later located the men at a nearby house. Both of the men surrendered and were arrested. The two men were identified as 30-year-old Harrison Triggs and 25-year-old Deontrayle Dortch.

Both men admitted to firing the weapons and stated they were celebrating Independence Day. Officers recovered the two firearms used during the shooting, a 9mm Taurus and a .45 caliber Hi-point. Officers also located over 20 shell casings from the street, as well as surveillance video of the incident.

“In less than three minutes, we had officers on the scene looking for these individuals. Our quick response enabled us to find these two individuals and take them off our streets. Firing bullets into the air has proven to be deadly. What goes up, must come down. Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

Triggs was booked with obstruction of justice, illegal carrying of weapons, and illegal use of weapons. Dortch was booked with obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, and felon in possession of a firearm. Both subjects were taken to Slidell City Jail and were later transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

