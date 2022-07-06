Zack: Heat builds for the end of the week with some storms still around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A slight pattern change is coming, as we start to see rain chances go down and the heat levels go up.

Wednesday won’t be as stormy, but there will still be a chance for some downpours. Rain coverage will be like a typical summer day -- around 40 percent -- with the collision of boundaries providing the focus for heavy rain at times. Highs will approach 90 before the storms start popping around lunchtime and continuing through the afternoon hours.

Our rain chances will decrease each day into the weekend. Highs will return to the lower 90s before eventually jumping to the middle 90s come Saturday and Sunday. The storms will become much more hit-or-miss over the next few days.

By late Sunday, I see a chance we get a frontal boundary close to us, which will bring back the stormy pattern. Those higher storm chances likely stay into the new work week.

All is quiet in the tropics.

