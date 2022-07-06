Zack: Some storms around; heat builds for the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A slight pattern change is upcoming as we start to see rain chances go down and the heat levels go up.

Today won’t be as stormy but there will certainly still be a chance for some downpours. Rain coverage will be like a typical summer day around 40% with the collision of boundaries providing the focus for heavy rain at times. Highs may actually try to touch 90 before the storms start popping around lunch and continuing through the afternoon hours.

Slowly our rain chances drop each day heading into the end of the week on into the weekend. Highs will respond back to the lower 90s at first before eventually jumping to the middle 90s come Saturday and Sunday. Now rain chances never go to zero but the storms will become much more hit or miss over the next few days.

By late Sunday, I do see a chance we get a frontal boundary close to us which will lead to a quick return to the stormy pattern. Those higher storm chances likely lead us into the new work week next week.

All is quiet in the tropics.

