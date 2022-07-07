Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport Police officer was charged with DUI early Thursday morning while driving his city-assigned vehicle.

Around 2:50 a.m., troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were investigating a vehicle that left the road near Highway 605 and Highway 67. That’s when they found Gulfport Police Detective Manuel Santos behind the wheel of his city vehicle.

Troopers conducted a sobriety test and charged Santos with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Santos was off duty at the time of the arrest. He’s now on personal leave from his job while the department conducts an internal investigation.

