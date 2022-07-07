BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU student posthumously honored after giving his life to save group of kids

An LSU student who died helping to save two children from drowning during a spring break trip in Florida was honored with a prestigious award for his bravery.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student who died helping to save two children from drowning during a spring break trip in Florida was honored with a prestigious award for his bravery.

“It’s unfortunate that the saddest day of our lives, is also the proudest day of our lives,” said Lenny Gravois, Layne’s father.

Layne Gravois, 21, and a group of friends were on vacation in April 2021 when two kids got pulled in by a rip current in Miramar Beach, Fla.

Gravois and about 60 to 70 people formed a human chain to help save the kids, but the chain broke.

Gravois drowned and died, but his efforts were not in vain. The kids were saved.

Dexter Troxclair was there and saw it all unfold.

“It still doesn’t feel real to any of us, and I don’t think it ever will,” Troxclair said. “Two kids he didn’t know, and it was no hesitation to run in that water and try to save them.”

On Tuesday, Layne was posthumously given the Carnegie Hero Award for his sacrifice, which is one of the highest awards for heroism in the country. Layne’s parents and two siblings accepted the award on his behalf.  “He was just the best, and we’re so in awe that he was chosen as a recipient,” said Kristi Gravois, Layne’s mother. ”The Carnegie Medal, that’s exactly what it exemplifies is that to take your life in extraordinary danger, and give your life for someone else, and that’s exactly what he did,” Troxclair said. But his sacrifice made an even bigger impact his parents learned. Layne was an organ donor, and parts of his eyes were given to two other strangers. “Someone is seeing the world through his eyes, and that brings joy too,” said Lenny Gravois.

The Carnegie Medal was created in honor of industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1904. There were 18 people who received the honor this year, including 55-year-old Kim McGrady. He was the other person who died during the same rescue efforts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO
Willow Apartments shootings
FOX 8 Defenders: After 3 murders in less than 24 hours, The Willows ramps up security
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

French Quarter vandalism
Community rallies behind efforts to cut down on graffiti in the French Quarter
Empty Field of Dreams, a joint investigation by WVUE-TV FOX 8 News and The Athletic New Orleans.
Empty Field of Dreams: New group closer to making football stadium in Ninth Ward a reality
French Quarter vandalism
French Quarter vandalism
Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at the New...
Usher ‘Watch This’ meme goes viral after his Tiny Desk performance