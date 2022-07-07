Nicondra: Fewer storms and more heat heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit of a break from the heaviest rain for the next few days. Rain chances will be lower at about 30% for Friday and Saturday with spotty storms still around each afternoon. Less rain coverage will mean more heat with high temperatures bouncing into the lower to middle 90s over the next few days.

High humidity will continue so the heat index or feels like temperatures will rise to the 105-108 range during the peak heating time in the afternoon.

Sunday brings changes as the slightly “drier” pattern returns to a rainy one to finish the weekend. The trough in the eastern part of the U.S. digs deeper pushing a cold front south . We won’t see much of a break in the heat, but the increase in rain coverage will keep temperatures closer to the longterm average of 91 degrees. This looks to be the start of a very wet week with daily rain chances well above normal.

All is quiet in the tropics.

