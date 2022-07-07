BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ohio water tower gets sweet, new design

There are plans to provide a viewing platform on the candy company’s property so people can...
There are plans to provide a viewing platform on the candy company’s property so people can take photographs and selfies.(Spangler Candy Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Ohio (Gray News) – A sweet landmark attraction will soon come to fruition in Bryan, Ohio, home of Dum-Dums and other Spangler Candy treats.

The candy company is teaming up with the utility company in the area to give the water tower a new design.

It will feature eight large Dum-Dum lollipops around the main tank, with the legs of the tower painted white to represent lollipop sticks.

According to Spangler, award-winning muralist Eric Henn will paint the tower. He’s been painting water towers and oversized murals for more than 30 years.

“We are really excited for the opportunity to make this water tower an even larger asset for our community besides just holding water,” Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw said in a press release. “With its new design painted by a world-famous artist, it will become a new landmark for Bryan and will provide a great opportunity to promote our city.”

Vashaw said there are plans to provide a viewing platform on the candy company’s property so people can take photographs and selfies.

The water tower is expected to be complete this fall, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO
Willow Apartments shootings
FOX 8 Defenders: After 3 murders in less than 24 hours, The Willows ramps up security

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd’s killing
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws as world warms
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns