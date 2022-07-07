‘Operation North Star’ nets more than a hundred felony arrests in the metro area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Violent crime across New Orleans is at a level that many consider a crisis. Now, we’re getting a better idea of the amount of violent offenders being taken off the streets.

The NOPD today, tells FOX 8, that in the month of June, NOPD officers and its law enforcement partners arrested 484 people on felony charges. As of today, the NOPD says 148 people were murdered in New Orleans. Year to date, they say 61 cases were cleared by arrests, exceptions or warrants.

“Given the number of arrests that were made, given the number of guns we took off the street, but again that goes back to what our SAC said, U.S. Marshal Illing, accountability has to be held at every level. We as law enforcement, cannot do it alone. the arrests alone will not do it. we have to send a message that there are consequences for your actions,” says NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson.

Meanwhile, US Marshals are very focused on violent crime across the country and right here in New Orleans. In 10 major cities, they conducted Operation North Star, with a focus on apprehending hundreds of fugitives wanted for homicide, sexual assault and robbery.

In the New Orleans metro area, U.S. Marshals made 164 arrests. 46 firearms were seized, along with narcotics and $36,000 in cash. U.S. Marshal Scott Illing says he’s aware of the serious crime problem in New Orleans.

“The reason we have all these people here is because in my opinion, we have a problem in the city of New Orleans. We have a violence problem. i read the news the other day where we are on the track to become the number one most violent city per capita in the country. Quite frankly, that’s unacceptable,” says U.S. Marshal Scott Illing.

The U.S. Marshals say even though Operation North Star is over, they plan to continue working with the NOPD to combat crime.

