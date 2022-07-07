BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Pelicans’ Devonte Graham arrested for DWI, police say

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham was arrested for driving while impaired early Thursday morning, according to jail records.

Graham, 27, was taken into custody in Raleigh, North Carolina around 3 a.m. by the state’s highway patrol.

Devonte Graham, 27, was taken into custody in Raleigh, North Carolina around 3 a.m. by the...
Devonte Graham, 27, was taken into custody in Raleigh, North Carolina around 3 a.m. by the state’s highway patrol on suspicion of drunk driving.(Wake County CCBI)

Graham, a Raleigh native, is entering his fifth year in the NBA after being drafted 34th overall in 2018 by the Atlanta Hawks.

He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for two second-round picks.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) dribbles in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) dribbles in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns in New Orleans, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)

In Aug. 2021 Graham was traded to the Pelicans. On Dec. 15, Graham hit a 61-foot buzzer-beater to hoist the Pelicans over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the longest game-winning buzzer-beater in over 25 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO
Willow Apartments shootings
FOX 8 Defenders: After 3 murders in less than 24 hours, The Willows ramps up security

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Golden State...
Zion Williamson, Pelicans aim to end ‘negative’ narratives
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans.
Zion Williamson signs extension with Pelicans at local YMCA
LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon has given an offer to four-star recruit Andrej...
LSU sends offer to son of former New Orleans NBA favorite
FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a...
Dyson Daniels already impressing Pelicans’ coaching staff