Usher ‘Watch This’ meme goes viral after his Tiny Desk performance

(WVUE) - Usher continues to wow social media with not only his vocals but establishing a new meme. A video of Usher whispering “watch this” took Twitter by storm and became the most hilarious meme on the internet.

All of these Usher “watch this” memes have been PURE COMEDY! 😂😂😂 — Le Coffeenista ☕️👠💋 (@nataliateresa00) July 3, 2022

The viral clip was from NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series when Usher performed a medley of his classic hits. Alongside him as his backup singers were Grammy-nominated singer Eric Bellinger and social media star Vedo.

The 24-minute set was a dedication in honor of Black music month. The singer belted his classic hits “Nice & Slow,” “You Make Me Wanna” and “You Don’t Have To Call.” His introduction to “Confessions Part II” performance is what made the video go viral.

As the song starts, Usher ad-libs from the studio version of the song where he says “watch this” while bouncing back and forth with his two fingers motioning on the side of his eyes as he whispers “watch this” before singing.

The moment tickled viewers as the clip was shared all over social media as the next big meme. It was labeled as the “watch this” caption.

See some of the funny “watch this” tweets below.

“You can’t just ignore your student loans and hope they go away”



Me: pic.twitter.com/IaJsqQkHIA — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) July 2, 2022

Watch the full performance here:

