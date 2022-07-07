Zack: More heat, fewer storms heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wetter than normal pattern will take a break for a few days as we inch closer to the weekend but don’t worry, it will quickly return come early next week.

Rain chances although lower are certainly not zero as we round out the work week. I’m going with a 30% chance for spotty storms each afternoon from now through Saturday. Less rain coverage means the heat builds with highs set to trend into the lower to middle 90s over the next few days. Considering how humid it will be, heat index or feels like values should top out in the 105-108 range during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.

We go from spotty storms Saturday to a high rain chance come Sunday as the “drier” pattern quickly breaks down. Most of Sunday’s weather will likely be in the second half of the day but coverage of rain and storms certainly looks widespread. This will likely kick-start a pattern of very wet weather heading into next week as daily rain chances will be well above normal.

All is quiet in the tropics.

