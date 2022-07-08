1 stabbed, another shot in separate Friday homicides, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed in separate homicides Friday morning (July 8), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

In the first incident, police say a man was found shot to death in the 1400 block of Bienville Street around 3 a.m. Police did not elaborate, nor did they name a possible suspect or motive.

A second man was stabbed to death on the edge of Mid-City around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Banks and Broad Streets. Police say the victim had multiple stab wounds but provided no other information.

Both incidents are under investigation.

CRIMETRACKER

Neighbors on edge after 2 Bayou St. John carjackings hours apart

New Orleans could have the nation’s highest murder rate per capita, according to data analyst

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.