1 stabbed, another shot in separate Friday homicides, NOPD says

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed in separate homicides Friday morning (July 8), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

In the first incident, police say a man was found shot to death in the 1400 block of Bienville Street around 3 a.m. Police did not elaborate, nor did they name a possible suspect or motive.

A second man was stabbed to death on the edge of Mid-City around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Banks and Broad Streets. Police say the victim had multiple stab wounds but provided no other information.

Both incidents are under investigation.

