Former LSU tennis star captures back-to-back Wimbledon mixed doubles titles

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk captured their second Mixed Doubles Title.
Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk captured their second Mixed Doubles Title.(Wimbeldon)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WIMBLEDON, England (WAFB) - Former LSU tennis star Neal Skupski has won his second Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Desirae Krawczyk.

Skupski and Krawczyk had victories with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Australian duo Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden.

Skupski and Krawczyk won their second title in as many years as they won it last year. They became the first pair to win back-to-back titles since 1996 and 1997 when Cyril Suk and Helena Sukova won it.

Skupski has captured 11 career titles and as of June 8, he is ranked as the No. 8 player by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He has a career record in mixed doubles of 29-15 and 180-130 record in doubles.

