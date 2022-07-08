BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Human remains found underneath Amite home identified as woman missing for over a year

Joanna Phelps, 39, has been arrested since police made the chilling discovery
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - An Amite woman is behind bars after the remains of a woman reported missing for over a year were found underneath an unoccupied home Friday (June 24).

Authorities arrested Joanna Phelps, 39, and booked her into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for principle to first-degree murder and failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

It’s unclear what led up to police obtaining a search warrant, but they say the grim discovery was made at a home in the 300 block of South Third Street.

Police say that when they entered the unoccupied home, they found that the floor had recently been replaced, which is what prompted officers to remove the boards where they found the remains.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office identified the remains as Angela Stearns. Stearns had been missing for over a year. She was 59.

Angela Stearns was missing for over a year before her remains were found beneath an unoccupied...
Angela Stearns was missing for over a year before her remains were found beneath an unoccupied home in Amite, Louisiana, police say.(Crimestoppers)

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Angela,” Amite Police Chief Lendrick Francois said.

Police didn’t explain the connection to Phelps but noted that she was arrested shortly after the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO
Willow Apartments shootings
FOX 8 Defenders: After 3 murders in less than 24 hours, The Willows ramps up security

Latest News

LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from state trooper as he realizes he has just pulled over head of state police for speeding
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Abortion hearing preview
What will happen if La.’s abortion ‘trigger’ laws are ruled unconstitutional?
FOX 8 Defenders: Lot filled with crab traps upsets neighbors
FOX 8 Defenders: Lot filled with crab traps upsets neighbors