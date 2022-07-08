BBB Accredited Business
Man carjacked by fake cops; suspect arrested after crashing stolen car into house

Alkeyven Ray Ennis
Alkeyven Ray Ennis(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On July 8, 2022, EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives arrived on scene to investigate an Armed Robbery that occurred on Metairie Drive. The victim advised that while driving on Metairie Drive, he observed a gray in color Kia Soul attempting to stop him by activating “Red & Blue Lights”. The victim advised that he stopped his vehicle, under the impression that it was a Law Enforcement vehicle. After exiting his vehicle, a black male wearing a “Police Vest” emerged from the Kia Soul and brandished a firearm, demanding for the victim to enter his vehicle. At this time, the victim realized this individual was not actually Law Enforcement and refused to cooperate. After refusing, the victim stated the suspect got on a radio and called for backup. After doing so, an additional black male suspect arrived. 

Once this second suspect arrived, the driver of suspect vehicle hit the victim in the head with a firearm, causing him to fall to the ground. After a brief struggle, the victims hands were zip tied behind his back, however, he managed to break free and run down Kenner Dr. The suspects then took possession of the victim’s vehicle (Honda Accord) and fled the scene. 

Later on that evening, BRPD located a Kia Soul (suspect vehicle), which was reported stolen. At this point in time, BRPD tried to stop the vehicle but they attempted to flee. After a short pursuit, the vehicle wrecked into a residence on N. 49th St, with the suspects attempting to flee on foot. A short foot chase occurred and the suspect was taken into custody. 

The suspect was later identified as Alkeyven Ray Ennis, and placed under arrest. The suspect was observed to wearing a leg holster on his left leg, black pants, black boots and a black shirt. Plain view observation of the vehicle revealed police lights, a hand held radio and a black in color police style vest.

