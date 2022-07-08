Nicondra: A split weekend when it comes to rain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve still seen a few big down pours, but the last several days overall have been drier across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We will see a similar set up on Saturday with just a few spotty storms bubbling up through the afternoon. Late Saturday evening into Sunday the high pressure that’s been keeping us on the drier side will push a bit more west and a cold front makes it’s way into the region. This cold front will not have a whole lot of punch to it so mostly it will increase our rain chances Sunday and stall across the area as the energy at the base of the east coast trough that moves it into the region breaks away and lingers. This will allow for increased rain coverage to stick around into the week ahead.

