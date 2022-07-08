BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A split weekend when it comes to rain

Spotty storms on Saturday, a wetter pattern takes over Sunday
A dip in the jet stream will help move a front into our region, but the energy will break away allowing the higher rain chance to stick around for most of the week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve still seen a few big down pours, but the last several days overall have been drier across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We will see a similar set up on Saturday with just a few spotty storms bubbling up through the afternoon. Late Saturday evening into Sunday the high pressure that’s been keeping us on the drier side will push a bit more west and a cold front makes it’s way into the region. This cold front will not have a whole lot of punch to it so mostly it will increase our rain chances Sunday and stall across the area as the energy at the base of the east coast trough that moves it into the region breaks away and lingers. This will allow for increased rain coverage to stick around into the week ahead.

