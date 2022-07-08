A third carjacking unfolds in a 24-hour period in Bayou St. John neighborhood as a crew films a commercial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just after 4 p.m. Thursday (July 7), a film crew was making a commercial in the 2900 block of Grand Route St. John. Two armed security guards were on site, but it still didn’t stop three suspects from carjacking a female crew member.

“Middle of the day, at least 30 people were inside and people were all around. It’s unbelievable,” says a neighbor.

The woman told FOX 8 that the victim had gone to pick up food for the crew, and they believe she may have been followed back to the neighborhood.

“She parked here on North White. She was grabbing the lunches to get out of the car, and they approached her with a gun,” says the neighbor.

Police say they forced her out of the car and then took off in her vehicle.

“They were young kids, two boys and a girl. The girl that was carjacked was very upset. She’s not from New Orleans. She’s here working,” says the neighbor.

She says it happened so fast that the crew’s armed guards didn’t even see it unfolding. The NOPD later arrested a 17-year-old from Shreveport for the carjacking, but they say they’re still searching for two others.

This is the third carjacking in a 24-hour period in the neighborhood.

All three victims were women.

“I mean crime is worse than growing up here in the 90′s,” says Andrew Ryan.

Wednesday around 3 p.m., a woman was carjacked in the 3300 block of Grand Route St. John. Then, a few hours later, police believe the same young gunmen struck again, carjacking a woman in the 1200 block of Hagen Avenue.

“They’re still in the same car, three hours later and literally a block away. They end up pulling a gun on my other neighbor,” says Ryan.

No arrests were made in those cases. People who live and work in the Bayou St. John neighborhood are fed up. They point out that private detail officers from the Fairgrounds do patrol the neighborhood, but it isn’t enough.

“I know we need more police officers. I think they are tired, and there aren’t enough of them. We’re going to start losing tourism dollars if we haven’t already,” says a neighbor.

Neighbors tell FOX 8, the NOPD responded quickly to all three of the recent carjackings, but they say it’s clear more needs to be done to prevent the carjackings from happening.

