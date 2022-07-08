Two carjackings happen in the Bayou St. John neighborhood just hours apart; neighbors are on edge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two carjackings unfold in the same neighborhood just hours apart, police believe they’re connected.

Both happened in the Bayou St. John neighborhood, a gunman carjacked a woman in the 3300 block of Grand Route St. John and then another woman was carjacked in the 1200 block of Hagan Street.

“A carjacking right here on a major street through our neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon. It’s scary,” said one neighbor.

The first carjacking happened at 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of Grand Route St. John. The victim said she was sitting in her 2013 white Cadillac when a young man walked up to the front of her car, pulled out a gun and said, “Get out.” She did and he took off with her car.

“I mean crime is worse than growing up here in the 90s,” said Andrew Ryan. “It’s a problem that’s plagued this city forever, but at 3:30 in the afternoon. You don’t expect someone to pull a gun on you and demand your car.”

Then a few hours later, a second carjacking, this time the next street over in the 1200 block of Hagan Avenue.

“All of a sudden we heard shrieking screaming like there was something wrong. We jumped up and ran to the front and that’s when one of the people playing cards saw the car being driven off,” said one neighbor.

Surveillance video shows a white Cadillac pull up and two suspects get out and approach the victim. Neighbors say it’s the same Cadillac stolen from the Grand Route St. John Street earlier in the day.

They say the woman carjacked on Hagan had just returned from work and the crime has them rethinking where they want to live.

“I mean it’s a sad day, but I love this city but what it’s become is...there’s no easy fix,” said Ryan.

Neighbors say they’ll remain vigilant. Meanwhile, the NOPD says it’s investigating both carjackings. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.

