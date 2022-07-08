Zack: Heat, humidity and some storms this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A typical summer pattern is set to carry us into the weekend as we see a mixture of heat, humidity and spotty storms.

To round out the work week on this Friday we’ll see highs climb into the low to mid 90s with a chance for a few pop up thunderstorms by afternoon. Rain coverage today will be around 30% with lightning and heavy rainfall being the big threats underneath those storms.

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for the first half of the weekend on Saturday but then things change. Sunday on into next week a big pattern shift will occur leading to multiple rounds of storms. Storms will be likely for most of next week and rainfall totals may start to add up on us. This is certainly going to be a pattern to watch for flooding in the long range.

All is quiet in the tropics.

