BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian

By David Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A popular gas station brand plans to put its footprint down in the Mississippi Gulf Coast region, and if all goes according to plan a sprawling 140-acre mixed-use development will follow.

Buc-ee’s announced plans to open a location in Pass Christian, MS, the first store location in Mississippi and the closest to New Orleans. The mega gas station brand is known for its size and unique foods, like Beaver Nuggets.

“We are working diligently to bring Buc-ee’s award-winning restrooms, freshly prepared food, and cheap gas to Pass Christian, MS,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We hope to begin construction starting next year.”

The location will open off of the Menge Avenue overpass, and the surrounding 140 acres will be sold off and developed as part of the Menge Commercial Park.

“The Buc-ee’s alone is probably somewhat in the way of a 50 million dollar impact into the Gulf Coast community and that part of the county,” said Beau Box, the realtor representing the owners of the 140-acre parcel. “It’s extremely beneficial to have the infrastructure and the Buc-ee’s and the new businesses that will follow.”

Box said the property is zoned mixed-use, and the commercial park could feature retail, hotel, medical, and office space.

“We are very excited to see this happen and the benefit to the county and surrounding areas,” he said. “We’ve been working with the county and Mississippi Department of Transportation, and we’re excited about the overall development and the impact.”

And community members like Anthony Monjaraz, who works in the family-owned El Patron restaurant across the street, said they’re excited too.

“With the Buc-ee’s coming in, it’ll be amazing for us,” Monjaraz said. “I think this will be a great thing for us, for the Gulf Coast. A lot of jobs, and something new. There hasn’t been anything new, like this big.”

Buc-ee’s is paying for the widening of the Menge Avenue overpass, from its current two lanes to five. Box said he expects the cost of the expansion to be between 15 and 20 million dollars. A roundabout will also be installed.

The company will also build a new concrete road between Loubouy Road and Firetower Road / Menge Avenue, next to the planned location. The road will run up the middle of the commercial park.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

Latest News

Abortion TRO expires in Louisiana
New Orleans judge sends case on constitutionality of LA abortion “trigger bans” to Baton Rouge
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Bridget Barthelemy taxes
Ex wife of D.A. Jason Williams, Bridget Barthelemy, charged with a federal tax crime
Abortion TRO expires in Louisiana
Abortion TRO expires in Louisiana