Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A popular gas station brand plans to put its footprint down in the Mississippi Gulf Coast region, and if all goes according to plan a sprawling 140-acre mixed-use development will follow.

Buc-ee’s announced plans to open a location in Pass Christian, MS, the first store location in Mississippi and the closest to New Orleans. The mega gas station brand is known for its size and unique foods, like Beaver Nuggets.

“We are working diligently to bring Buc-ee’s award-winning restrooms, freshly prepared food, and cheap gas to Pass Christian, MS,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We hope to begin construction starting next year.”

The location will open off of the Menge Avenue overpass, and the surrounding 140 acres will be sold off and developed as part of the Menge Commercial Park.

“The Buc-ee’s alone is probably somewhat in the way of a 50 million dollar impact into the Gulf Coast community and that part of the county,” said Beau Box, the realtor representing the owners of the 140-acre parcel. “It’s extremely beneficial to have the infrastructure and the Buc-ee’s and the new businesses that will follow.”

Box said the property is zoned mixed-use, and the commercial park could feature retail, hotel, medical, and office space.

“We are very excited to see this happen and the benefit to the county and surrounding areas,” he said. “We’ve been working with the county and Mississippi Department of Transportation, and we’re excited about the overall development and the impact.”

And community members like Anthony Monjaraz, who works in the family-owned El Patron restaurant across the street, said they’re excited too.

“With the Buc-ee’s coming in, it’ll be amazing for us,” Monjaraz said. “I think this will be a great thing for us, for the Gulf Coast. A lot of jobs, and something new. There hasn’t been anything new, like this big.”

Buc-ee’s is paying for the widening of the Menge Avenue overpass, from its current two lanes to five. Box said he expects the cost of the expansion to be between 15 and 20 million dollars. A roundabout will also be installed.

The company will also build a new concrete road between Loubouy Road and Firetower Road / Menge Avenue, next to the planned location. The road will run up the middle of the commercial park.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.