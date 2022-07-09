Ex wife of D.A. Jason Williams, Bridget Barthelemy, charged with a federal tax crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bridget Barthelemy, the ex-wife of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and daughter of former New Orleans Mayor Sidney Barthelemy is accused of failing to file an income tax return for 2019.

This comes before she was scheduled to testify against her ex-husband in his upcoming federal tax fraud trial.

Prosecutors say he inflated his business deductions by $720,000 reducing what he owed to the IRS. That trial is scheduled to start July 18.

The charge against Barthelemy was filed in a bill of information which generally means she is cooperating with prosecutors.

