BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ex wife of D.A. Jason Williams, Bridget Barthelemy, charged with a federal tax crime

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bridget Barthelemy, the ex-wife of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and daughter of former New Orleans Mayor Sidney Barthelemy is accused of failing to file an income tax return for 2019.

This comes before she was scheduled to testify against her ex-husband in his upcoming federal tax fraud trial.

Prosecutors say he inflated his business deductions by $720,000 reducing what he owed to the IRS. That trial is scheduled to start July 18.

The charge against Barthelemy was filed in a bill of information which generally means she is cooperating with prosecutors.

RELATED COVERAGE:

New Orleans City Councilman Jason Williams charged in 11-count federal indictment

Federal prosecutors ask to show jury details of lavish spending at DA Jason Williams’ tax fraud trial

DA Jason Williams’ federal tax fraud trial reassigned to Judge Lance Africk

After numerous delays, DA Williams ‘ready’ for tax fraud trial

ZURIK: New tax issues for Orleans D.A. Jason Williams

New tax issues for D.A. Williams show a ‘pattern of behavior,’ legal experts say

One felony tax fraud charge against DA Jason Williams dismissed, but 10 remain for July 18 trial

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

Latest News

Abortion TRO expires in Louisiana
Abortion TRO expires in Louisiana
40th anniversary of PanAm crash
Victims’ families remember the crash of Pan-American Flight 759, 40 years later
Orleans Civil District Court.
Judge allows Louisiana’s abortion ban to take effect
Police tape
A third carjacking unfolds in a 24-hour period in Bayou St. John neighborhood as a crew films a commercial