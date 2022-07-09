Hannah: Heat and humidity kick off the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The beginning of the weekend will be hot and humid, before the week ahead sees increased rain chances.

Saturday’s high temperatures will be once again in the mid 90s, with high dew points leading to most of the North Shore and southern Mississippi being included in heat advisories. Feels-like temperatures could range from 108-112 degrees.

Some spotty showers and storms are possible, but the real rain chances move in Sunday. A frontal boundary will move in Sunday bringing widespread showers and storms to most of the area. Storms could have heavy rainfall at times with the potential to cause street flooding, especially in urban areas.

The work week will be similarly wet as moisture lingers in the region through the end of the week. Widespread rain chances are possible each day, but temperatures will cool into the 80s due to the cloud cover and rain coverage.

