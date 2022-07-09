BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU 2023 recruiting class moves up to No. 7 after commitment of 5-star WR Jalen Brown

The Miami, FL. native is the 3rd ranked wide receiver in the country according to On3 consensus...
The Miami, FL. native is the 3rd ranked wide receiver in the country according to On3 consensus rankings. Brown is 6′1″, weighing in at 160 pounds. (Source: Jalen Brown)(Jalen Brown)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU reeled in their first 5-star recruit in the class of 2023 with the commitment of Jalen Brown.

The Miami, FL. native is the 3rd ranked wide receiver in the country according to On3 consensus rankings. Brown is 6′1″, weighing in at 160 pounds.

Brown pointed to the hiring of Brian Kelly as one of the main reasons he committed to LSU.

“Coach Kelly is a winner,” Brown told On3. “He is a great coach that knows how to win and he had a lot of great teams at Notre Dame. They got to the playoffs and lost to some powerhouse programs, but now, at LSU, with the talent they have, he should be able to get over that hump, and win national championships.

The lead recruiter on Brown was New Orleans native Cortez Hankton. Hankton played his prep ball at St. Augustine.

Brown’s commitment moves LSU up to No. 7 in the On3 recruiting rankings. 247 Sports pushed the Tigers up to No. 8.

The Tigers 2023 class now has 13 commits. Here’s a full list of the group:

Jalen Brown, WR, 5-star, Miami, FL.

Jeremiah Hughes, CB, 3-star, Las Vegas, NV.

Dashawn Womack, DL, 4-star, Baltimore, MD.

Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO
Madison Bradley
Northshore family mourns the loss of 17-year-old girl killed in Fourth of July boating accident

Latest News

Duke's Rudy Maxwell (26) is congratulated by third base coach Josh Jordan after hitting a home...
LSU baseball hires Duke’s associate head coach Josh Jordan
Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk captured their second Mixed Doubles Title.
Former LSU tennis star captures back-to-back Wimbledon mixed doubles titles
Three-star Las Vegas cornerback Jeremiah Hughes commits to LSU
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named to the 26-man...
Crews, Morgan named to Collegiate USA Baseball National Team