LSU baseball hires Duke’s associate head coach Josh Jordan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has reportedly hired Duke associate head coach Josh Jordan as the Tigers’ next assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

.@LSUCoachJ announces today that Josh Jordan is our new Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator! Welcome to Baton Rouge Coach Jordan! #GeauxTigers



🔗https://t.co/egqFvgV4Wz pic.twitter.com/9kQqDeDwip — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) July 8, 2022

D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported Jordan is replacing Dan Fitzgerald, who left after one season to take the head coaching job at Kansas.

SOURCES: @LSUbaseball has hired @DukeBASE associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan to take Dan Fitzgerald's role on the coaching staff. #LSU — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 7, 2022

Jordan was in the running for the head coaching job at Northwestern, according to Rogers. While at Duke, Jordan worked with the Blue Devils’ catchers and outfielders and also teaches hitting and base running.

During his time at Duke, he helped lead the program to another historic season in 2021, capturing the program’s first ACC Baseball Tournament Championship title in program history, and its first conference title since 1961. Duke strung together 12 consecutive wins in May to capture the ACC title and secure a spot in an NCAA Regional.

He also helped lead Duke to a magical postseason run in 2019, culminating in the program’s second-straight and second NCAA Super Regional appearance. The NCAA Tournament selection marked the second consecutive appearance for the Blue Devils and the third in the last four seasons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.