Nicondra: More rain coverage to finish the weekend

More rain coverage expected Sunday and into the week ahead.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just one or two heavy rain makers on Saturday as plenty of warm moist air lingers across the region, but high pressure is slipping west and better rain chances will move in for the week ahead. Expect a cold front to move south on Sunday and stall along the coast. Storms will be more widespread. The higher rain coverage will linger through the week ahead. More rain means less hot temperatures during the day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s for most afternoons.

The tropics are quiet for now.

Morning weather update for Saturday, July 9
