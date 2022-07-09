Victims’ families remember the crash of Pan-American Flight 759, 40 years later

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday, July 9 is the 40th anniversary of one of the worst tragedies to ever hit the New Orleans area.

It was one of those rainy summer days where it was difficult driving on nearby roadways let alone fly.

Jenny White’s parents Bryan and Margaret were touring the United States stopping off in New Orleans and preparing to fly to Las Vegas on this day 40 years ago.

But the Pan-American 727 crashed about a half-mile east of what was then called New Orleans International airport, killing 148 people in the plane at eight on the ground.

Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ledet were frequent visitors to Las Vegas and we’re looking forward to another trip when 759 went down.

“It’s easy to blame the pilot, but he did he didn’t wanna die either,” said their daughter Julia, former Kenner Police Chief Nick Congemi was a Kenner police officer in 1982 who also worked part-time for Pan-Am air.

“The flight crew was trying to void the neighborhood and make it to the canal, it was less populated, unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” said Congemi.

The crash wiped out more than a dozen homes, in Congemi’s neighborhood off Clay Street.

Four decades after the crash of Pan Am 759, survivors say there is some solace in the fact that major improvements. Wind sheer detection near airports were made after the tragedy.

“A lot of good has come from this. Air traffic has become safer anytime I plan it sits on a runway that’s another survivor,” said Ledet.

Jenny White cherishes the few belongings from her parents that were recovered.

“My father had a belt there was also a buckle it was black and charred,” White said.

But she regrets that her parents missed the birth of her child and so many other wife events over the past 40 years.

“What I wouldn’t do to have just one of them alive,” said White.

At the time of the Pan Am crash, it was the worst air disaster in U.S. history.

