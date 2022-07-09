BBB Accredited Business
Warehouse District security guard shoots armed car burglar, NOPD says

A man seen burglarizing cars at a Warehouse District apartment building was shot by a security...
A man seen burglarizing cars at a Warehouse District apartment building was shot by a security guard early Saturday (July 9), the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man seen burglarizing cars at a Warehouse District apartment building was shot by a security guard that he attempted to pull a gun on, New Orleans police said Saturday (July 9).

The NOPD provided no information on the suspect’s identity, age or condition, but said he was taken for hospital treatment after being shot around 4:33 a.m. at 1100 Girod St., site of The Odeon at South Market apartments.

According to police, a 52-year-old security guard said he saw the suspect breaking into vehicles at the location, drew his gun and ordered the man to stop. The suspect disregarded the order and tried to pull a gun from his waistband when he was shot by the guard, police said.

